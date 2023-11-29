Champions League round-up: Sevilla exit competition with PSV defeat, Real Sociedad held by RB Salzburg

MD5 of the 2023-24 Champions League stages concludes on Wednesday, with three more La Liga sides in action. Real Madrid hosted Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu in the headline fixture, while Sevilla took on PSV Eindhoven and Real Sociedad were in action against RB Salzburg.

Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

10-man Sevilla are out of this season’s Champions League after a desperately disappointing defeat to PSV at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Things have started very rosy for the hosts, as Sergio Ramos scored his first goal since returning to the club to give them an early lead. It would get better soon after half time as Youssef En-Nesyri doubled their advantage.

However, Lucas Ocampos saw red for two bookable offences just after the hour mark, and PSV took advantage, with goals from Ismael Saibari, Nemanja Gudelj (OG) and Ricardo Pepi completed a sensational comeback victory for the Dutch side.

It means that Sevilla cannot progress in the UCL, although they can drop down to the Europa League, a competition they have won seven times, if they defeat Lens in two weeks’ time.

Real Sociedad 0-0 RB Salzburg

Real Sociedad will be very frustrated that they could not pick up a fourth straight Champions League victory, as they were held to a goalless draw by RB Salzburg at the Reale Arena. Imanol Alguacil’s side had chances to win, but failed to convert any of them.

The result means that they need a point against Inter Milan in two weeks’ time in order to top Group D, which would mean they are seeded for the last 16 draw.