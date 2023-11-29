Carlo Ancelotti full of praise for “surprising” Real Madrid star – “He’s a gift for football”

Although several players have impressed for Real Madrid so far this campaign, there is absolutely no doubt as to who their player of the season so far has been.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund during the summer, Jude Bellingham has been on world-beating form. He scored once again for Real Madrid against Napoli on Wednesday evening, taking his tally for the season to 15 (from 16 appearances).

Carlo Ancelotti has had an excellent viewing point to see Bellingham performing this season, and Real Madrid manager was full of praise for the 20-year-old Englishman when he spoke to the media post-match (via Diario AS).

“Every day he is surprising. He surprises the whole world. He’s a gift for football. We are delighted with him.

“He’s a very serious youngster. He has adapted very well. He has a good relationship with the others, but needs to improve his Spanish. No one is perfect.”

Ancelotti also spoke on Nico Paz, who scored his first Real Madrid goal against Napoli.

“He helped the team. This is a special night for him. He’s a player for the future of Real Madrid. He has all the qualities needed to play here.”

There’s no doubt that things are looking very bright for Real Madrid, even despite their current injury crisis. Ancelotti will hope that they can pick up another victory when they take on Granada on Saturday evening.