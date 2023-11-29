Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid duo are unavailable for Granada clash due to injury

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries this season, with so many first team stars having been struck down with various issues. The last few weeks have been especially tough, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior having picked up serious knocks.

Another two that have suffered injuries of late are Kepa Arrizabalaga and Luka Modric. Kepa tore a muscle before the match against Braga earlier this month, while Modric injured his thigh against Cadiz on Sunday.

Both missed the victory over Napoli on Wednesday, and after that match, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed (via Diario AS) that both players also won’t be available for Saturday’s fixture against Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I don’t think (anyone will be back), but then I think Modric can come back against Betis. We’re going to prepare for the game against Granada with these players.”

It means that Andriy Lunin will continue in goal, as he has done for Real Madrid’s last four matches. Nico Paz could replace Modric, having staked his claim with a goalscoring performance against Napoli.