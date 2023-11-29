Barcelona to leave acquisition of high-profile target for summer of 2024 in hands of Jorge Mendes

If Barcelona wanted to be convinced that they should try to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis from Manchester City, then the Portuguese full-back started in impressive fashion against Porto. The standout from the match, Cancelo scored and assisted in a crucial victory which secured their passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City without an option to buy, has stated his desire to play for Barcelona, and put his money where his mouth is during the summer, after turning down offers from Saudi Arabia and Arsenal. However the deal to extract him from City looks tricky.

Barcelona had hoped to be able to secure a deal for around €30m, but City are intent on bringing in €50m for Cancelo – and are content to see him put in performances like that of Porto, which may persuade clubs to move for him again. As per Sport, the most likely outcome as things stand is that Barcelona loan Cancelo with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2025. They will leave it up to agent Jorge Mendes to negotiate the rest,

Mendes has played an increasingly large role at Barcelona since Joan Laporta took over as President for his second spell. Among his clients are Joao Felix, Cancelo, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, all of whom have been signed, or signed new deals in the past six months. It looks as if Barcelona will place their trust in Mendes once again, despite the conflict of interests.