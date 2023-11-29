Barcelona missed out on signing record-breaking Serie A talent on two occasions between 2021 and 2022

Barcelona have often looked to strengthen the pool of youngsters in their world-renowned La Masia academy. The likes of Gavi and Alejandro Balde have emerged in recent seasons, and many more are tipped to make the step up to the first team in the coming years.

One of those that could have adorned the Bluagrana was Francesco Camarda. Aged just 15, Camarda made his AC Milan debut against Fiorentina last weekend, becoming the youngster every player to play in Serie A in the process.

However, things could have been different, as Sport have revealed that Camarda was twice close to joining Barcelona, firstly in 2021 and again in 2022. However, on both occasions, the Catalans opted against making a concrete offer, and he would remain at Milan, where he has come on leaps and bounds over the last couple of years.

It remains to be seen just how much Barcelona regret not making a concrete move for Camarda. He has been tipped for stardom by those in Italy, and Milan will certainly hope that proves to be the case.