Barcelona guaranteed €71m income from Champions League exploits

Barcelona have finally qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League again after a two-year absence that was ended on Tuesday night. With the club struggling financially, their elimination from the Champions League group stages for the past two seasons running was a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

However they ended that run with a 2-1 victory over Porto on Tuesday night, and need just a point against Royal Antwerp to secure top spot in their final group game. Not only has it relieved some of the pressure on Xavi Hernandez in a sporting sense, but also been met with a sigh of relief from the club’s accountants, who budget for a run to the quarter-finals ahead of the season.

As per MD, Barcelona were already guaranteed €58m from their participation in the competition, but their win over Porto and subsequent qualification is worth an extra €12m, taking the total to €70.55m for the season. If they beat Royal Antwerp, it will reach just over €73m in total, with the knockout stages to come. The ‘market share’ is decided at the end of the season, and could be worth yet more to Barcelona as well.

📊| Atlético Madrid have scored in their last seven Champions League games (16 goals in total), making it their best run in the competition since November 2016 (10 games in a row). [via @OptaJose] pic.twitter.com/OrekWmpcNz — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 29, 2023

Meanwhile Atletico Madrid should stand to make at least €35.5m thus far, a figure that could reach €38m with a win over Lazio in their final game. The ‘historic ranking’ decided by UEFA explains the massive disparity between the two figures.