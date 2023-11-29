Barcelona

Barcelona guaranteed €71m income from Champions League exploits

Barcelona have finally qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League again after a two-year absence that was ended on Tuesday night. With the club struggling financially, their elimination from the Champions League group stages for the past two seasons running was a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

However they ended that run with a 2-1 victory over Porto on Tuesday night, and need just a point against Royal Antwerp to secure top spot in their final group game. Not only has it relieved some of the pressure on Xavi Hernandez in a sporting sense, but also been met with a sigh of relief from the club’s accountants, who budget for a run to the quarter-finals ahead of the season.

As per MD, Barcelona were already guaranteed €58m from their participation in the competition, but their win over Porto and subsequent qualification is worth an extra €12m, taking the total to €70.55m for the season. If they beat Royal Antwerp, it will reach just over €73m in total, with the knockout stages to come. The ‘market share’ is decided at the end of the season, and could be worth yet more to Barcelona as well.

Meanwhile Atletico Madrid should stand to make at least €35.5m thus far, a figure that could reach €38m with a win over Lazio in their final game. The ‘historic ranking’ decided by UEFA explains the massive disparity between the two figures.

