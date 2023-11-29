Atletico Madrid dealt significant injury blow as midfielder suffers meniscal tear, could be out for three months

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, although Diego Simeone has begun to start regaining the vast majority of his players from their issues over the last few weeks.

It had been that Thomas Lemar was the only absentee for Atleti, although that is now no longer the case. This is because the club has announced that Pablo Barrios suffered a knee injury during the victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday.

📋 Pablo Barrios sufre una rotura meniscal. En los próximos días se decidirá el tratamiento definitivo que seguirá para su recuperación ℹ️ https://t.co/tOh2JxvJrb — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 29, 2023

Barrios underwent tests on Wednesday to determine the severity of the issue, and it has been revealed that he has suffered a meniscal tear. He is expected to be out of action for the next four weeks at least, but could be absent for three months if it is very serious.

🚨| Pablo Barrios’ injury could take about four to twelve weeks, if not more… pic.twitter.com/MQ6txsVBBk — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 29, 2023

Barrios has been excellent when called upon by Simeone this season, and his absence is a significant blow for Atletico Madrid. It also means that their midfield options are now sparing, with Lemar also out long-term.