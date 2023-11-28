Xavi Hernandez given public vote of confidence by Barcelona director following reports of discontent

Xavi Hernandez has been under pressure for the last few weeks, as a result of a poor run of form for Barcelona. Not only have they struggled with results, but performances have been particularly underwhelming for the Catalans.

Pressure was added further to Xavi when reports emerged on Tuesday that Joan Laporta and Deco were both unimpressed with his team selection for the 1-1 draw to Rayo Vallecano last Saturday, which saw Barcelona lose ground to Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Some of the pressure was Xavi was lifted by the victory over Porto, and after the match, Deco told Movistar+ (via MD) that his and the club’s upmost confidence is in the manager.

“At Barcelona, there are always rumours. If we renewed Xavi, it’s because we trust him.”

Barcelona and Xavi will hope that they can back up the victory over Porto when they take on Atletico Madrid on Sunday, which promises to be a blockbuster occasion.