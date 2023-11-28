WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo praised for surprise sporting gesture in Asian Champions League

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has always drawn praise for his excellent ability in front of goal. Yet Cristiano has never been one to shy away from marginal gains in the game, like most players, but on Monday night he surprised many with his excellent fair play.

Playing in the group stage of the Asian Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nasser could not find a way past Iran’s Persepolis in a 0-0 draw. It sees Al Nassr through their group top of the pile, with four wins and a draw from their five games.

#CR7 giving VAR a helping hand in the Arab Champions Cup.pic.twitter.com/R674rqnyVt — Football España (@footballespana_) November 28, 2023

Yet it was less than two minutes in when Ronaldo went down in the box, pouncing on a loose ball and seemingly being brought down from behind. Yet on the replay it was clearly shown that Ronaldo was not touched. To the Portuguese’s credit, he told the referee, who had awarded the penalty, that it was not a spot kick.