WATCH: Barcelona hit the front against Porto as Joao Felix breaks goalscoring drought

Barcelona were left reeling after falling behind to Porto at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but they have followed their quick-fire equaliser up with a goal that has now seen them take the lead in this crucial Champions League clash.

Pepe, not the former Real Madrid defender, gave Porto the lead on the half hour mark, but less than two minutes later, Joao Cancelo equalised for Barcelona with a fine solo effort. It is another Portuguese in Joao Felix that has now scored the second for the Catalans.

Barca's Joãos combine! 🤝 Cancelo finds Félix for the clever finish. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/PNoarSnK2t — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 28, 2023

JOAO FELIX SEQUIERA WJAT A FUCKING GOAL. pic.twitter.com/LOgFy3JDOg — َ (@nuevezon) November 28, 2023

It is lovely link-up play between Felix and Cancelo, and the former did not break stride to stroke the ball into the corner, out of the reach of Diogo Costa. The 24-year-old finds the back of the net for the first time since September, when he scored twice against Royal Antwerp.

That goal is huge for Barcelona. If they can hold on to this victory, they would ensure their place in the Champions League knockout stages, and would almost certainly secure top spot in Group H.