Two own goals help Atletico Madrid book place in Champions League last 16 with victory over Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid have picked up an excellent three points in the Champions League after they won 3-1 against Feyenoord in Rotterdam. The result means that Diego Simeone’s side have secured their place in the knockout stages, having failed to qualify last season.

Atleti were under the cosh for most of the first half, but they led at the interval courtesy of an own goal. Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida found the back of his own net, much to the delight of Los Rojiblancos.

It got even better for Atleti after the break when Mario Hermoso scored from an excellent cross from Pablo Barrios. That gave Simeone’s men some breathing space, although Feyenoord would find a goal back courtesy of Mats Wieffer, which created some nerves.

However, it mattered little as Atleti restored their two-goal lead courtesy of another own goal, this one coming from Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez.

With Lazio defeating Celtic earlier in the day, it means Atletico Madrid and Lazio are through to the last 16, and they face off in two weeks to determine who will finish top of Group E.