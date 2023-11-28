Third Zinedine Zidane son could make Real Madrid debut against Napoli amidst injury crisis

Real Madrid are suffering from a spate of injuries currently which has seen eight of their players forced into absence against Napoli in the Champions League this week. It may force Carlo Ancelotti to use some of their academy products, including a rather famous name.

Luka Modric has not recovered from injury against Cadiz in time, but Brahim Diaz has made the Real Madrid squad to face the Serie A holders on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian joins Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler and Eder Militao on the treatment table.

Real Madrid are without a significant portion of their squad to face Napoli, with eight absences through injury. It means Carlo Ancelotti has called up six academy players, including a first appearance in the squad from a familiar family. pic.twitter.com/GLbYFQhiwv — Football España (@footballespana_) November 28, 2023

As a result, Ancelotti has called up six players from the Castilla side, after praising Raul Gonzalez for his ‘very good’ work, and ensuring that the academy players are ‘always ready’. Gonzalo Garcia Torres made his debut at the weekend against Cadiz, and he is joined by Lucas Canizares, Fran Gonzalez (both goalkeepers), Mario Martin, Nico Paz and Theo Zidane in the squad. Martin and Paz have both made their debuts previously too.

Zidane, a central midfielder of 21 years of age like his father Zinedine Zidane, stands out for his engine in midfield, and has started 11 of 14 games for Raul so far. The third Zidane son to come through the Castilla academty, the eldest Enzo is currently without a club at the age of 28 after spells in Spain and Switzerland. Luca Zidane, who plays in goal, is currently first choice for Eibar in Segunda, made two appearances for the senior side, both in La Liga under his father, while Enzo played in the Copa del Rey against Cultural Leonesa. There is a fourth Zidane prospect also at La Fabrica, 17-year-old central defender Elyaz Zidane, who is regarded as perhaps the most promising of the bunch.