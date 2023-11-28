Sin bins could be coming to La Liga as International Football Association Board approve new laws

On Tuesday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) held its Annual Business Meeting in London. During this, there were significant movement that could affect the world of football as we know it.

As per Sky Sports, the IFAB have approved proposed trials in which only the team captain can approach the referee. This is seen as an attempt to curb the movement of players regularly crowding the referee during on-field play. Furthermore, sin bins are set to be tested at a higher level.

During the meeting, it was agreed that sin bins “for dissent and specific tactical offences” should be trialled at the top levels of football following their successful implementation in grassroots football. They were first implemented at this level during the 2019-20 season in an attempt to to improve levels of respect and fair play in the game.

It is not yet clear if/when these rules will be coming to La Liga. Given that players regularly crowd referees during matches in Spanish football, these rules could be seen as having a significant effect in Spain.