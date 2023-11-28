Real Madrid yet to discuss terms with Carlo Ancelotti in spite of contract reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed openly that he is willing to wait for Los Blancos to make him an offer in order to remain at the club, and increasingly, it does appear as though he might not have to wait too much longer.

On Monday reports emerged that Real Madrid were readying themselves to offer Ancelotti a new contract within the next month, while later that day various other reports confirmed that the Italian would have the chance to continue.

However Cadena Cope say that Los Blancos are yet to contact Ancelotti regarding a new contract. There were significant doubts about his continuity following defeat to Atletico Madrid in September, particularly with Ancelotti opting to start both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – something that was not to Ancelott’s liking.

Since, Real Madrid have won every game save for two draws against Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, while Modric has been relegated to the bench save for rotations and now injuries making his presence possible. Approaching the end of the year, those doubts appear to have been dismissed, in spite of the lack of an offer.

While Real Madrid might ordinarily be tempted to wait until the end of the season, the interest from Brazil’s national team, declared both privately and publicly, might on some level inspire Real Madrid into action sooner. While Ancelotti is not considered the be all and end all at the Santiago Bernabeu, putting Ancelotti’s words to the test just for the sake of it might be counter-productive.

