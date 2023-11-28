Real Madrid “very interested” in signing 18-year-old French defender worth €40-50m

With David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez all in their thirties, Real Madrid could soon be on the lookout for a new centre-back, someone that can act as a long-term partner to Eder Militao, who is expected to make his return from an ACL injury in 2024.

Real Madrid are prepared to spend big to bring in the right player, as they have shown in the cases of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. They look set to do the same on this occasion, and L’Equipe say that one of the players they are most interested in is Leny Yoro.

🚨🎖️| Real Madrid are VERY interested in Lille’s CB Leny Yoro (18). @lequipe pic.twitter.com/6a0SXThENq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 27, 2023

Yoro is considered to be one of the best young defenders in world football. Aged just 18, he is already a regular starter for Ligue 1 side Lille, who are expected to demand in the region of €40-50m in order to sell the teenager.

Real Madrid are expected to have competition from a number of clubs across Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain and several in the Premier League. However, they have shown their pulling power in the recent past, so this probably won’t faze and Florentino Perez and co, should they decide to go for Yoro.