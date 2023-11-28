Real Madrid dressing room surprised at Carlo Ancelotti comments on teammate

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is renowned for maintaining excellent relationships iwth his players, and ensuring a healthy dressing room atmosphere almost wherever he goes. Yet there has been one case at the Santiago Bernabeu which continues to puzzle somewhat.

Even though there is nothing wrong with wanting to replace Andriy Lunin, Ancelotti has ensured it was public knowledge that he personally did not want him for the past two summers. When Thibaut Courtois went down, there was no question that his replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga would be the replacement.

Since Kepa picked up a muscle injury, Lunin has performed well, especially against Cadiz and Braga, making a highlight reel save in the first, and stopping a penalty in the second. In spite of that, Ancelotti was assertive in his tone while declaring after the match that Kepa would return to the goalkeeping position as soon as he could.

Something which was not understood by the dressing room, as per Relevo. Some in the dressing room feel for Lunin, who has a tough task as it is, and Nacho Fernandez’s emotional embrace with Lunin after stopping that penalty was symptomatic of that. Last season he also found out he would be a substitute in the Copa del Rey in Ancelotti’s press conference.

Ancelotti’s comments irritated some within the dressing room, considering it inopportune and doing more damage than good, even if they understand not wanting to create a debate around the position that does not exist.

Whether it be purely his performances or otherwise, it seems clear that Lunin will be on his way out of the club sooner rather than later if the Italian has his way. Real Madrid were planning on renewing his contract and loaning him out, but he may feel more inspired to look for a permanent move next summer with his contract up, especially if Ancelotti continues in the job.