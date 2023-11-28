Real Madrid deny links to Argentine forward as January transfer window approaches

Real Madrid were short of forwards this season before their injury crisis, but with Vinicius Junior out until February in all likelihood, there had been some suggestion that they might bring in another forward in the January transfer window. Not least by Mauro Icardi’s agent, who had claimed they were in talks with Real Madrid over a move.

Icardi has been in fine form for Galatasaray this season, and is already on 15 goals. As a potentially available and cost-effective number nine, Elio Letterio Pino had suggested that they were speaking about a possible move.

⚪️🇦🇷 Real Madrid insist they're not in active talks to sign Mauro Icardi for January transfer window despite recent links. Icardi's excellent performances haven't gone unnoticed around Europe but Real denying that kind of plan. 🇧🇷 Club excited by Endrick's arrival in July 24.

Yet Fabrizio Romano claims that internal sources within Real Madrid claim they are doing no such thing. Instead they are focused on the arrival of Endrick Felipe in January.

At the age of 30, Icardi certainly knows his way around the goal, but remains very much a penalty box forward. It would be surprising, with Joselu Mato amongst their ranks already, if they went for a similar profile to accompany the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz.