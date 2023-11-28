Predicted XIs: Barcelona to opt for three central defenders in crucial Champions League battle with Porto

Barcelona face Porto on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST on Montjuic, knowing not only that victory will secure their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League and top spot in their group, but also that it is essential for their morale. After a tricky run of results, Barcelona are required to improve their performances too.

The biggest talking point for Sport is that Alejandro Balde will drop out of the starting XI. Having lost his space in the Spain squad, it appears he is not longer a guaranteed starter for Xavi either. It appears Xavi will look to solidify the defence with three central defenders including Ronald Araujo at right-back, and Joao Cancelo on the left.

Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Felix and Raphinha are all expected to return to the line-up too, as Xavi opts for experience in a side that has no teenagers, and the youngest player being Pedri.

Gavi is out of the match, and it looks as if Marc-Andre ter Stegen is doubtful to make it back, but Sergi Roberto could return to the bench. MD mimic that line-up, making just one change in defence, with Jules Kounde at right-back rather than Araujo.

Porto are missing Ivan Marcano and Wendell through injury and David Carmo through suspension. They are expected to line up with Mehdi Taremi up front, and there is some debate as to whether Galeno will be given the nod over Andre Franco. With Pepe recovering from injury, MD feel Marko Grujic will be trusted in defence over him.