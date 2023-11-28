Isco on Real Betis move from crosstown rivals Sevilla – I spoke to Manuel Pellegrini for two minutes

Real Betis are once again on track to battle for a European place this season, in spite of the fact they have been going through a crisis in defence, and lost their best midfielder over the summer. One of the key reasons for that is the form of Isco Alarcon, who continues to perform at a remarkable level.

The former Real Madrid playmaker was out of the game for over six months after leaving Sevilla, when he had bust-up with Sporting Director Monchi. After nearly agreeing a move to Union Berlin in January, having been released by Sevilla, he took the time to reset. Since joining his Betis, Isco has felt vindicated.

“In the end I was out of action for some time, went some time without playing and I came here to face a nice challenge with the confidence of the club and the coach. For now, things are going well. I’m proving to myself that I still have football in me. I’m enjoying it, which is what I wanted, and I hope both Betis and I have a spectacular season.”

“They are hard moments, because in the end you are used to the dynamic, being in a team and competing, so when it stops being that way you feel like you are missing something. But I needed to stop, I needed to disconnect, to clear my mind a little, and it has gone very well for me. I appreciate everything that has happened because that has brought me here, to Betis, and I am very happy.”

Although many might have seen his spell out of the game as a major detriment to his career, the former Malaga man was clear that it ended up benefitting him mentally, and helped kickstart his rejuvenation at Betis now.

“Things change a lot, logically. Training with 25-30 teammates is not the same as training practically alone. It is an exercise that is, above all, mental. As I said before: I needed to disconnect and clear my mind a little from a few years when things didn’t go the way I wanted. In the end that’s what it is all about: Fall down, get up… and that’s what I’ve done. There was a time when I did not feel comfortable, I was not happy with football, and I refreshed myself, I have returned with enthusiasm and above all I am enjoying it a lot, which was what I wanted.”

“In the end, the most important thing is your head. I think you have to have your head right. It’s something normal, because when you feel pain in your leg, you go to the doctor, and I think we have to make it a natural thing. It is very healthy. There are many players who are emphasising the importance of that, and I think it is a positive message that we are giving to society. It is a message of naturalisation and I hope that everyone sees it as something important, which is what it is.”

The pressure appears to barely have affected him, even taking into account the fact he was moving across a bitter rivalry. Despite the hostile atmosphere, one of Isco’s best performances came against Sevilla.

One of the key reasons for his good performances is manager Manuel Pellegrini, who he was reunited with after a previous spell together at Malaga. Isco noted that his relationship with Pellegrini is in rude health.

“Very good. In the end I spoke with him for, I don’t know, two minutes. When the option to come to Betis arose, everything was very easy. We had very good memories of the two years in Malaga and I am very happy to be able to be with him again, to take advantage of the trust that both Pellegrini and the club have given me. I hope we have a very good season.”

At 31 years of age, most would have assumed that Isco was past his best, having spent the last couple of years struggling for regular football. Yet Pellegrini and Betis‘ foresight has allowed them to pick up one of the best creative performers in La Liga on a free.

Watch LALIGA on Viaplay, available in the UK on Sky, Virgin TV, Amazon Prime Video and via streaming.