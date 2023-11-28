Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to links between Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder

Barcelona have been scouring the transfer market in recent weeks, as they seek to find a solution to the loss of 19-year-old midfielder Gavi for the rest of the season, but are doing so on a shoestring budget.

That limits their options generally. amongst the elite in football certainly – the Blaugrana are evaluating players that are not playing or not wanted in their current clubs, that they might be able to bring in short-term.

One of the names suggeted has been former Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who at various points has been compared to some of the best in the game, but more recently has been hampered by injuries. Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his Daily Briefing all about it.

“No, no changes so far. Thiago said no to Saudi clubs in July as he wanted to stay at Liverpool but then no changes on the situation. I’m not aware of concrete talks with Barca so far, as I said Barca priority is to register Vitor Roque before deciding on the midfielder situation.”

Thiago would perhaps give them more precise passing and much better vision to advance with, which could be an advantage against lower blocks. That said, a large part of Gavi’s importance was the intensity he set and the ground he covered, neither of which are great parts of Thiago’s repertoire.