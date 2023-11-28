Dani Alves denied bail for third time, makes payment to alleged victim in exchange for reduced sentence

Dani Alves’ situation looks to be getting more and more precarious. He remains in prison, where he has been since January after being charged with rape, following an incident that took place in Barcelona towards the end of 2022.

On two separate occasions over the last 10 months, Alves’ defence has requested bail, but they have denied both times. As per MD, they recently tried for a third time, but again, the presiding judge deciding against granting bail.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Alves’ case would be going to trial in early 2024, and the Spanish prosecution have requested that he be given a nine-year prison sentence. However, this could be reduced as Alves has paid his alleged victim €150k in order to secure less jail time.

It remains to be seen how Alves’ situation plays out, but it looks to be that the former Barcelona and Sevilla defender will remain in prison until his trial date.