Controversial Valencia owner Peter Lim unwilling to spend €600k to sign winger in January

Valencia have made a promising start to the current La Liga campaign, as they currently sit in ninth after 14 matchdays. Ruben Baraja looks to have steadied the ship at Los Che after a tough couple of years, and European football will be the target.

In order for this to be achieved, the winter transfer window could be used by Baraja to improve his squad. He has a distinct lack of wingers at his disposal, and this is one area that could be addressed. However, it looks to be that this won’t be the case.

Despite reports from Cadena SER that Valencia want to sign Carlos Vicente from Segunda side Racing Ferrol, the club’s owner – Peter Lim – is does not want to trigger the release clause of the 24-year-old, who has impressed so far this season. Instead, Baraja will have to wait until the end of the season when Vicente’s contract expires – that’s if other clubs don’t beat them to the punch.

Lim does not intend to finance any signings during January, with only loan deals being allowed to be pursued. This could cost Valencia, and is sure to see the club’s supporters’ fury towards Lim rise even further.