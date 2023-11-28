Carlo Ancelotti on most important club in his career – ‘I have a lot of affection for all of them, that said’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is on his way towards three decades in management, and in that time he has become the only manager to win all five of the big European leagues. In addition, he has won the Champions League with two different clubs and on four different occasions. But which club is the one he holds dearest to his heart.

"He is a special case, like Ferguson at United or Wenger. I congratulate Simeone for spending so many years at a club, at a time where it is more difficult to do so." Carlo Ancelotti on Diego Simeone reaching 100 #UCL matches with Atleti.#RealMadrid #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/gA7KyPnRa7 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 28, 2023

Ancelotti was asked about his future on several occasions ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli, but one asked about the entirety of his past.

“Uff, I don’t know. I have a lot of affection for Milan. For all the teams I have been able to work for. Also Reggiana, that’s where I began. I don’t want to disrespect anyone by giving a ranking. That said, I have something special with Milan because I have been a player and Milan. And also something special here because Madrid is simply the biggest club in the world.”

The most recent reports are that Ancelotti is on the verge of receiving an offer from Real Madrid in the coming weeks, in spite of heavy interest from Brazil. Ancelotti is in his fifth season as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, to the surprise of many – he was drafted in as their fifth-choice after Zinedine Zidane left, but has shown a remarkable ability to handle adversity since returning to the job.