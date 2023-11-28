Carlo Ancelotti selection move inspired by plans for next season at Real Madrid with two futures in the air

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti surprised many with his comments post-win over Cadiz on Sunday night. Back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin had put in a good performance, making one excellent save from Roger Marti. However Ancelotti was clear that Lunin would return to the bench as soon as Kepa Arrizabalaga was fit.

Lunin has started the last three games, performing well and saving a penalty against Braga in the Champions League as Kepa recovers from a thigh strain – he is expected to be back in action this week. At the start of the season, Ancelotti had said in Thibaut Courtois’ absence that whomever performed best would take the number one spot, but this time it was different.

Relevo say that there is method behind his words. According to their information, Ancelotti’s move is inspired by the fact that he and Real Madrid intend on keeping Kepa as a number two to Courtois next season, and will negotiate with Chelsea for a permanent deal next summer.

Lunin is also out of contract next summer, and many expect him to leave in order to seek out more minutes, but Los Blancos will try to renew his deal and loan him out thereafter.

Ancelotti has not yet renewed his deal, increasingly the sounds are that he will do so. Carletto has never entirely trusted Lunin by all accounts, and it is no surprise that he is keen to hang onto Kepa. The former Athletic Club goalkeeper has made his desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu public, while Ancelotti was advocating for a different back-up goalkeeper two summers ago.