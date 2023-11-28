Carlo Ancelotti can make Real Madrid history with victory over former club Napoli

Real Madrid host Napoli on MS5 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stages on Wednesday evening, knowing that a victory over the Italian champions would ensure that they are a top seed for the knockout stage draw, which takes place in December.

Los Blancos would ensure top spot in Group C with three points, although with several players ruled out for the match due to injury, it will be difficult to secure the win against Napoli.

If they are able to do so, it would also be a historic moment for head coach Carlo Ancelotti. If the Italians leads Real Madrid to victory over his former side, he will match Miguel Munoz’s tally of 41 victories in the EuropeanCup/Champions League, as per MD.

Ancelotti has currently won 40 Champions League matches as Real Madrid manager, and he can join Munoz on 41 if he adds another victory to his collection on Wednesday. If Los Blancos do win, Ancelotti can then hold the record outright with victory over Union Berlin in two weeks’ time.