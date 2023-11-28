Bayern Munich given blunt ‘hands-off’ warning following interest in La Liga star

Bayern Munich appear to be on the hunt for a new star defender to anchor down their backline under Thomas Tuchel, and it had led their attentions to Barcelona talisman Ronald Araujo. With the Catalan side struggling financially, Bayern are keeping an eye on the Uruguayan with a view to a potential move.

In the report regarding their interest in Araujo, it was acknowledged that the Bavarians were aware that a deal was unlikely, and Barcelona have told them exactly that. Sport say that the Blaugrana will not even consider any offer presented, unless Bayern are to stump up for his €1b release clause – they consider him an essential part of their project going forward.

Meanwhile it had been noted that Araujo was interested in a move to Bayern, but his camp have also put out an unofficial statement to make their position clear.

🚨 Amidst interest from Bayern Munich, Barcelona assure that Ronald Araújo is not for sale. The centre-back isn't planning to leave either. @ferrancorreas pic.twitter.com/1UzF9ALwvH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 28, 2023

“Araujo fought to play in Barca’s first team. He achieved it and is very grateful for the opportunity that the club gave him. He only thinks about winning titles with this shirt.”

The giant central defender is a fan favourite at Barcelona, but also an essential part of their side. His absence is sorely felt whenever he has been dealing with injury issues, and at just 24 years of age, he is one of the leaders for Barcelona. Losing Araujo would be a seismic event in the Catalan capital, which would call into the question the direction of the team.