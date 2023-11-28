Barcelona youngster wanted by multiple Segunda clubs ahead of possible January move

The last two seasons have been very frustrating for Pablo Torre. He failed to establish himself in the Barcelona first team during the 2022-23 campaign, and the current one hasn’t been much better, despite having gone on loan to Girona.

Torre has regularly been on the bench for Girona this season. He has yet to make a start for the Catalans in La Liga, with all nine of his appearances having been as a substitute. The situation has frustrated Barcelona, who had hoped to see their youngster play regular first team football.

Barcelona are considering re-calling Torre from his loan deal in January, and Sport say that multiple clubs in La Liga are keen to take the 20-year-old for the second half of the season. Racing Santander, who Barcelona signed Torre from, and Real Valladolid are the leading candidates at this stage, although Real Zaragoza are also an option.

Barcelona are prepared to pay as much of Torre’s wages as possible for Torre’s next loan move, as they are prioritising sporting reasons over economic in this instance. Given their financial woes, it shows how desperate they are for the youngster to play regularly, which is something that doesn’t look like it will happen at Girona.