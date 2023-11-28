Barcelona superstar allays injury fears after being forced off in Porto victory – “I will be ready”

There’s no doubt about who was the man of the match for Barcelona during their crucial victory over Porto on Tuesday. Joao Cancelo produced a supersonic performance, which included one and scoring another as the Catalans won 2-1, a result that secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

However, there was concern when Cancelo had to be replaced late on after picking up a knock. With another crucial match against Atletico Madrid on the horizon, it would have had many Barcelona fans pulling their hair out.

Fortunately, Cancelo spoke post-match (via Diario AS) to allay fears over the issue, stating that he feels that he will be ready to face Atleti on Sunday.

“In the matches with the national team and in Vallecas I already felt my hamstring was loaded. Today a little more. I will be ready for the Atlético Madrid game on Sunday.”