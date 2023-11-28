Barcelona qualify for Champions League knockout stages with comeback victory against Porto

Barcelona came through a very shaky start to pick up an excellent victory over Porto at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. It is a result that ensures that the Catalans will be playing in the Champions League knockout stages, something that they missed out on last season.

Xavi Hernandez brought back the likes of Ronald Araujo, Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Felix for the match, although these changes did not have the desired effect early on as Barcelona struggled to assert themselves.

Porto would end up taking a deserved lead after 30 minutes, with Pepe (not the ex-Real Madrid defender) firing past Inaki Pena. However, Barcelona were only behind for two minutes, as Joao Cancelo completed an excellent solo run by firing beyond Diogo Costa to equalise.

Cancelo was involved in the winning goal, too. He linked up excellently with Felix on the left, and the latter side-footed home from six yards out, scoring his first goal in over two months in the process.

The result means that Barcelona are three points clear of Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, who play each other in two weeks’ time. They can secure top spot in Group H with a point against Royal Antwerp on MD6.