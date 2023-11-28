Barcelona President frustrated with Xavi Hernandez following Rayo Vallecano line-up

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has publicly backed Xavi Hernandez going into a crucial week for the Blaugrana, and Xavi himself claims that he feels the full support of the hierarchy. Yet that doesn’t match the noises coming out of the club.

On Sunday Laporta visited Barca Atletic to see the excellent work that Rafa Marquez has been doing, with some reports claiming that the president sees him as a viable successor for Xavi, should the need arise. Laia Tudel has claimed on Catalunya Radio (via Sport), that nothing was meant by this visit, but have revealed that Laporta was not happy with the line-up put out by the former midfielder.

With the Blaugrana struggling for both form and results, Laporta expected to see Xavi’s strongest line-up out at Vallecas, a ground that has been a nightmare for Barcelona of late. Barcelona have not beaten Rayo Vallecano in five attempts. Laporta was keen to see Xavi’s team make statement.

Yet Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Felix, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Ronald Araujo were all left on the bench as they returned and recovered from their international efforts, the latter two in South America. Far from make a statement, Barcelona were taking down notes again. Equally Sporting Director Deco, whom Xavi hasn’t always seen eye to eye with, was not impressed.

Neither was Xavi in his defence. Reportedly Xavi spoke very little to those around him on the trip back to Barcelona, frustrated with the state of play.

Regardless of the public noises, certainly the concept of Xavi’s future being in question has well and truly been broached by the Catalan media, which is a good indication of where things stand for him. While the situation might not be terminal, the trio of potentially decisive games against Porto, Atletico Madrid and Girona might go a long way to deciding his future.