Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez hails “extraordinary” player for performance during Porto victory

Barcelona would have breathed a huge sigh of relief at the full time whistle on Tuesday as they picked up an excellent comeback victory over Porto – a result that secures their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

It has been a tough few weeks for Barcelona, who have not been at their best for some time now, but this result could be a catalyst for things to turn around. Xavi Hernandez will hope so, and he assessed the victory over Porto post-match to the media (via Diario AS).

“After we fell behind, everything looked pretty bleak, but we had a winning mentality in many phases. In the second half we were much better, I’m happy, very happy today.”

Xavi also singles out Inaki Pena, standing in once again for the injured Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, for special praise, as he made several big saves during the match.

“Inaki Pena has been extraordinary. Not only with his saves, but also in the build-up. He has shown great personality.”

Barcelona and Xavi will hope that this result can be a springboard, and they will take more confidence into Sunday’s crunch showdown against Atletico Madrid.