Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez hails “extraordinary” player for performance during Porto victory

Barcelona would have breathed a huge sigh of relief at the full time whistle on Tuesday as they picked up an excellent comeback victory over Porto – a result that secures their place in the Champions League knockout stages.
It has been a tough few weeks for Barcelona, who have not been at their best for some time now, but this result could be a catalyst for things to turn around. Xavi Hernandez will hope so, and he assessed the victory over Porto post-match to the media (via Diario AS).
“After we fell behind, everything looked pretty bleak, but we had a winning mentality in many phases. In the second half we were much better, I’m happy, very happy today.”
Xavi also singles out Inaki Pena, standing in once again for the injured Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, for special praise, as he made several big saves during the match.
“Inaki Pena has been extraordinary. Not only with his saves, but also in the build-up. He has shown great personality.”
Barcelona and Xavi will hope that this result can be a springboard, and they will take more confidence into Sunday’s crunch showdown against Atletico Madrid.
Better performance tonight more like it not perfect but promising and encouraging signs of improvement for sure but im still not going to get carried away with this cause at the end of the day we where at home and with all due respect its only porto and the group was one of if not the easiest,have to disagree with xavis extraordinary inaki pena performance,for me inigo martinez was motm imo especially his long defence splitting passes very impressed by him so far,also another flawless performance by the giant that is ronald araujo and got to give a mention of the 2 Joaos aswel and not just because they both scored they were both good tonight,as i said encouraging signs tonight lets see now if xavi and the players build on this with important league matches coming up.