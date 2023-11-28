Barcelona get veteran back from injury for Porto clash, but miss key player through ‘precaution’

Barcelona are in need of a result and as much as anything a performance against Porto this evening in the Champions League, as they look to seal qualification to the knockout stages for the first time in three years. They will do so without their most decisive player from last season though.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen missed their clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday with back pain, which also kept him out of action during the international break. The German goalkeeper did a fitness test on Monday, and again on Tuesday, but the decision has been made to keep ter Stegen in the stands for another match. Inaki Pena will deputise once again. Relevo say the goal is to return for their Sunday night clash with Atletico Madrid at Montjuic.

They will have captain Sergi Roberto back with the group though, as the veteran returns from a muscle issue that has kept him out for the past two months. Having lost Gavi for the rest of the season, Xavi Hernandez will know that Roberto cannot replace him, but will be grateful for the added depth Roberto can give them.