Barcelona could net €8m in January as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur fight to sign former player

Barcelona’s financial woes have been very well documented over the last few years. They look set to remain for some time yet, so it is imperative that they continue generating funds in order to return to full working capacity on the transfer front.

On top of selling their own players, one way that Barcelona could generate money is by raking in funds from sell-on clauses. They’re expected to earn seven figures in January with Juan Miranda closing in on a move to AC Milan, and it may not be the only one that they received during the winter.

According to Daily Mail (via MD), Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted by both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and with Nice expected to demand at least €40m in order to sell, Barcelona are in line to generate €8m, as they retained a 20% sell-on from 2021.

These funds would be very much needed by Barcelona, who could enter the market themselves in January for a Gavi replacement, with the 19-year-old ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.