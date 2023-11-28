Barcelona

Barcelona confirm state of play with Gavi injury situation following successful surgery

Barcelona were rocked earlier this month when it was confirmed that Gavi had suffered a serious knee injury. The 19-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus while playing in Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia, meaning that he is set for a lengthy lay-off.

Before Gavi could begin his recovery, he had to undergo surgery to fix his ACL. He did so on Tuesday, with Barcelona confirming the news on their X (formerly known a Twitter) account.

The good news is that there were no complications with the surgery, although Gavi has a long road back before he can return to action for Barcelona and Spain. As expected, he won’t play any further part this season, although there is a chance that he is able to be available for the start of the 2024-25 campaign, which begins next August.

Gavi will be a major loss for Barcelona especially, but Xavi Hernandez and the rest of his players will be determined to have a successful season without their midfield maestro.

