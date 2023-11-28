Barcelona and Real Madrid target pours cold water on possible departure – “I’m happy here”

The future of Nico Williams has been under the microscope in recent weeks. The 21-year-old is out of contract at Athletic Club at the end of the season, and in just over a month’s time, he is able to reach a pre-contract agreement with any interested clubs.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are just two of the clubs interested in exploring this possibility with Williams Jr – the Catalans are especially keen, given that they wouldn’t be able to afford him otherwise due to their financial issues.

However, if Williams’ interview with La Liga on Monday night is anything to go by, the possibility of him leaving on a free is one that looks extremely unlikely. He admitted (via Sport) that he is very happy at Athletic.

“I’m happy in Bilbao. People can now have peace of mind, I just have to keep working.”

Despite this, Athletic Club officials will be increasingly angsty to get negotiations wrapped up as soon as possible, so as to avoid any sort of jeopardy.