Atletico Madrid to hand star player new four-year deal with €70m release clause

Atletico Madrid have a number of pressing contractual matters to sort out after extending manager Diego Simeone until 2027, but top of the list was seemingly Nahuel Molina. The Argentine defender had another three years until his contract was up, but will extend his deal by an extra year until 2028.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Molina will not only extend his deal, but have a €70m release clause inserted into it. This should give Atletico some degree of control over the 25-year-old’s future, with Molina putting in some strong performances.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Nahuel Molina, set to sign new long term deal at Atlético Madrid valid until June 2028. 🇦🇷 Understand new contract will also include release clause worth €70m. Molina, key part of Atléti project for present and future. pic.twitter.com/U9wXYgRRPr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2023

Molina has made the right flank his own since arriving at the Metropolitano, and despite a shaky start to post-Udinese life. The now World Cup-winner forms a crucial part of their offensive shape, giving width and depth, while on the left side the likes of Rodrigo Riquelme or Samuel Lino tend to cut inside.

With another six players out of contract next summer, including club captain Koke Resurreccion and important defender Mario Hermoso, Sporting Director Andrea Berta has plenty on his plate. Clearly they felt the need to give themselves extra insurance with Molina though.