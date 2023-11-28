Atletico Madrid legend to follow Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson into unique European club

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will enter an elite podium this evening against Feyenoord in the Champions League, as he brings up three figures in the competition.

Simeone has been praised for his longevity plenty this season, especially following a renewal that will keep him at the club until 2027. He is approaching his 12th anniversary with the club, while the new contract will see him remain there for nearly 16 years if he completes it.

As per Marca, this will be his 100th game, a milestone that just two other managers have reached in the history of the European Cup. Only Sir Alex Ferguson (190) and Arsene Wenger (175) have managed more games in Europe’s premier competition with one club. The next on the list behind Simeone is Pep Guardiola on 79 (Manchester City), while Carlo Ancelotti is 7th (73 matches, while at Milan).

Before Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid made 65 appearances in the Champions League. Tomorrow, they will play their 100th Champions League match under his management. 🇦🇷👑 pic.twitter.com/xCy1yBK2iG — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 27, 2023

It goes to show just how consistent Simeone has been, never failing to qualify for the Champions League while being in charge for a full season. Even more impressive, he is the only manager in the top ten of Champions League games with one club to come from Spain, which denotes the added layer of difficulty at the top in La Liga.

Simeone so far has 47 wins, 27 draws and 25 defeats, while he has also managed 26 games in the Europa League (winning it twice), and twice in the European Supercup. On the achievement, Simeone said the following.

“We always say that I hope for the best, we work for the best. [I’m] Proud to have played a hundred games at Atletico because the club has played 100 games with continuity these years and it is important for our people, for the club and for growth.”