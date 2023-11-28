10 things we learned this week in La Liga

Club football returned this week, so there are several storylines from Matchday 14 to break down. The most important headlines are outlined below, as well as the other Spanish football news of the week.

Rodrygo leads Real Madrid to the top of the table

With a sensational performance on Sunday evening, Rodrygo led Real Madrid to the top of the table. The Brazilian scored two goals and assisted Jude Bellingham for another in Los Blancos’ 3-0 victory away at Cadiz, a result that means they sit top of the standings.

Morales’ hat-trick means Marcelino gets off to a winning start

New Villarreal coach Marcelino enjoyed a winning start, as he watched his side defeat Osasuna 3-1 in his first La Liga match since being appointed during the November international break. The coach trusted the veteran Jose Luis Morales to start up front and it paid off, as the forward scored an impressive hat-trick.

Sadiq is back on the scoresheet

Sunday was a special day for Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq. The Nigerian missed almost the entirety of last season with a serious knee injury and has been little by little working his way back to form over the first few months of this season. In La Real’s Matchday 14 clash with Sevilla, Sadiq unleased a thunderbolt from distance to clinch a 2-1 victory, with this his first goal in 449 days.

Atletico Madrid extend their home win streak

Antoine Griezmann headed in the only goal of the game as Atletico Madrid defeated Mallorca 1-0 on Saturday night, a result that means Los Colchoneros have now won each of their past 18 home matches. They have made the Metropolitano a fortress and one of the toughest places to visit anywhere in Europe.

Rayo Vallecano and Getafe keep up their good runs

Two of Saturday’s games took place in Madrid and the home supports of Rayo Vallecano and Getafe were delighted with their results. In the case of Rayo Vallecano, they kept up their run of good form by drawing 1-1 against Barcelona, meaning they’ve now gone five meetings without losing to the Catalan side. As for Getafe, they defeated Almeria 2-1 to make it eight games unbeaten.

Granada part ways with Paco Lopez

Following Granada’s 3-1 defeat at Deportivo Alaves on Friday night, and with the team second-bottom of the table, the Andalusian club took the difficult decision to move on from Paco Lopez, who had coached them to last season’s Segunda title. They have now begun the search for a new coach.

Messages of support for Gavi

It was confirmed last Monday that Barcelona midfielder Gavi has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and messages of support for the youngster were shared by his teammates and also by players from other clubs across La Liga.

Oblak is going to Euro 2024

There was excitement at Atletico Madrid during the November international break when Jan Oblak and Slovenia confirmed their qualification for Euro 2024, meaning the Atleti goalkeeper will participate in a tournament with his national team for the first time. When he returned from international duty, the shot-stopper was congratulated by his teammates and members of staff.

Tributes are paid to Terry Venables

After the sad news of Terry Venables’ death was announced over the weekend, there were several tributes paid to the English football legend around the world, including from the Spanish footballing community. Venables clinched a title during his time managing Barcelona, where he won 91 of 169 matches.

An electoral process begins at La Liga

On November 22nd, Javier Tebas tendered his resignation as president of La Liga. As a result, an electoral process has begun. In accordance with the provisions of the statutes and regulations, a random selection process was conducted to appoint the members of the Electoral Commission, which is responsible for starting the election process.

