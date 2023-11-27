WATCH: Future Real Madrid and Brazil starlet Endrick Felipe escapes punishment after punching opponent

Future Real Madrid signing Endrick Felipe is still just 17 years of age, almost a year on from when Los Blancos signed him, and they will hope that he is getting many of the growing pains out of the way at Palmeiras this season before he moves to Madrid.

Earlier this season he struggled to handle the media spotlight placed upon him, leading Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira to leave him on the bench for a period of time. Endrick has since returned to form after publicly admitting as much, but on Sunday night Endrick again reminded fans that he is still cutting his teeth in the professional game.

Typically even-keeled, Endrick was playing well against Fortaleza, but the side from the North-East of Brazil were a goal to the good in the second half. Eventually they would go on to draw 2-2 after Gustavo Gomez was sent off, but were lucky not to see a second dismissal after Endrick lost his temper and blatantly punched Titi.

Fortunately for Endrick the referee did not punish him, and he will be able to learn his lesson without his side suffering the consequences, and the subsequent pressure that comes with. No doubt Ferreira will have reminded him how important it is to keep his composure, something that will be even more pertinent at the Santiago Bernabeu with the eyes of the world on him.