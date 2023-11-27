Sporting Director Deco avoids question future of two Barcelona stars – ‘We have time to make decisions’

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has refused to be drawn on the futures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, who are the first questions on the agenda for the Blaugrana next summer.

The Portuguese duo, who are both on loan with no option to buy, are likely to be pricey additions if Barcelona want to make their deals permanent, and certainly for Felix, there is talk that they may seek another loan deal. The consensus is that with finances tight, they will be unable to afford both, and however they do decide to approach both cases will define their strategy for next summer. Deco claims it is too soon to be thinking about that though.

“We are very happy with the performance of both of them. They give us a lot of quality to the squad. Now it is too early to talk about their situations and we will have time to make decisions,” he told A Bola, via Sport.

With Barcelona facing a key run of games against Porto in the Champions League, then Atletico Madrid and Girona in La Liga, Deco was keen to shift the attention onto those matches.

“Now is the time when the players must be focused on the club’s objectives and try to win as much as possible in all competitions. All that should be talked about at this moment is speculation.”

It has also been reported that the Blaugrana are looking for a left winger for next season, which could potentially put Felix’s position in doubt. Should Cancelo leave, right-back will remain a position of necessity for the Blaugrana though, and they will have to search for an alternative. Similarly, Felix is the only naturalf option on the left, even if he would prefer to be in the middle, while Ferran Torres can be used there too.