Sevilla on the hunt for new manager after just eight games under Diego Alonso

Sevilla’s turbulent times look far from over, following another damaging defeat to Real Sociedad at the weekend. With Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas sent off, Diego Alonso knows frustration is growing not only in the dressing room, but also in the boardroom.

Alonso only arrived in mid-October, but after just eight games, Relevo say that there are already doubts about his tenure. Since his first match against Real Madrid, a 1-1 draw, Alonso has failed to get a reaction out of his side, and during their clash against La Real, many of the familiar issues that were present under Jose Luis Mendilibar were in evidence.

So far his only win has come against semi-professional Quintanar, 3-0 in the Copa del Rey, while he has been in charge of two defeats to Arsenal in the Champions League, and four draws and a defeat in La Liga. Marca say that Sevilla are already looking at the market for a potential replacement, and have already been turned down by their top target.

Any replacement will likely have to come in until the end of the season, on a relatively cheap deal due to their salary limit considerations, as Alonso himself did: They also report that Alonso’s future, which in part hangs on their Wednesday clash with PSV Eindhoven, will impact on how Sporting Director Victor Orta is seen. Coming in to replace Monchi in the summer, Orta was trusted to bring in his choice in Alonso, and after some questionable transfers too, his work is under the microscope.

For Sevilla fans, they will be conflicted by the fact that once again, it appears they do not have enough faith in a manager to trust them for any length of time containing less than ideal results. All the same, the frustration with Alonso, but above all the board and president Jose Castro, is reaching fever pitch again, which could be decisive for the Uruguayan if results do no improve.