Relations between Xavi Hernandez and Deco in question at Barcelona as coach feels ‘very alone’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez can feel the microscope getting closer and closer in recent weeks, as the Blaugrana struggle to produce good football and results, even as their injury crisis abates. It has raised questions about his future, even if a change of direction does not appear imminent.

The Blaugrana are facing a crucial run which could knock them out of the title race and jeopardise their Champions League qualification, with Porto, Atletico Madrid and Girona coming up for Xavi’s men. They do so in poor form, with two wins, a draw and two defeats in their last five games, but even their wins over Alaves and Real Sociedad not convincing in their manner either.

As per Cadena SER, Sporting Director Deco was expected to appear in an interview with TV3 on Sunday night, and cancelled without motive, skipping the chance to publicly back Xavi again. Both made a big deal of telling the media that their relationship was strong when the Brazilian-Portuguese was appointed, but there are certain tensions too.

Xavi was not keen on Barcelona signing Joao Felix this summer, whereas Deco and President Joan Laporta were, and he subsequently arrived. Meanwhile after Gavi’s injury, Xavi was more of the mind that Barcelona should dedicate what resources they have to finding a midfield replacement, but Deco stated after the Rayo Vallecano draw that they would try to bring Vitor Roque’s deal forward to January instead.

It has also been noted that former Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff and former Director of Football Mateu Alemany were both strong allies of Xavi within the heirarchy, but with both no longer there, it is Deco whom he must answer to, as well as Laporta.

It seems premature to suggest that Xavi could be at the end of his Barcelona spell already, but a bad run of results in the upcoming trio of games could convince Laporta that Xavi does not know how to get the best out of his squad. The easing of the injury crisis will allow Xavi to be judged more fairly, but the momentum is not with the Blaugrana.