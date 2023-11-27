Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has stepped up to demands and the statistic to show it

Real Madrid have been carried forward by the goals of Jude Bellingham this season, currently on 14 after just 15 games. Although the Englishman was on the scoresheet again in their victory over Cadiz, the match belonged to Rodrygo Goes, who is beginning to prove the doubters wrong.

After just one goal in Real Madrid’s opening 11 games, Rodrygo has finally hit form. The Brazilian was coming off the back of 19 goals and 10 assists last season, as per Marca, and after securing a starting spot in the second half of the season, was expected to make another leap this campaign without Karim Benzema.

Like Vinicius Junior though, the absence of the Frenchman has required a shift of position and a difficult adaptation process. Yet his brace and assist against Cadiz follows on from a brace and two assists against Valencia in their 5-1 win, and another goal and assist against Braga. It is the first time he has scored in three consecutive Real Madrid matches, and it means that Rodrygo has played a crucial role in nine of Real Madrid’s last eleven goals.

Especially in the wake of Vinicius’ injury, the pressure was on Rodrygo to start producing for Carlo Ancelotti, and take on a key part of the attacking responsibility which was expected this season. Despite a slow start, it appears he is beginning to find his groove.