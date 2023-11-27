Luka Modric injury update – Real Madrid and Croatia star picks up thigh problem

Real Madrid are once again counting the cost of a victory after their 3-0 win over Cadiz on Sunday night, chiefly in the form of Luka Modric.

Brahim Diaz pulled out of the warm-up against Cadiz after intestinal trouble, and having appeared at Valdebebas on Monday, did not train. He is still a doubt for their next clash. Meanwhile Kepa Arrizabalaga was expected to be back for the Napoli fixture on Wednesday night, but he too is a major doubt after training alone on Monday – this could see Andriy Lunin retain his place in goal.

The big concern for many Madridistas was Modric, who limped off after 68 minutes at the Nuevo Mirandilla. The 38-year-old suffered a thigh strain, and while it is not thought to be serious, he will undergo tests to see whether he will be available for the Napoli clash. Marca say they do not want to take unnecessary risks, given their current injury issues.

While this is another headache for Carlo Ancelotti, it does mean the line-up almost picks itself. With Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni already injured, and Modric doubtful, it means Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde will start against Napoli. Dani Ceballos is also in line for a rare start, and Vinicius Junior’s injury issues combined with Brahim’s unavailability likely mean Rodrygo Goes will try to continue his strong form alongside Joselu Mato up front.