Granada appoint new coach from Uruguay following Paco Lopez departure

Granada have announced that their new manager is Alexander Medina, after Paco Lopez was sacked on Sunday. The latter won promotion with Granada last year in Segunda, and was frustrated with the lack of resources brought in over the summer, but the hierarchy at Granada saw fit to shock the team into life, with just seven points from their opening 14 games, leaving them second-bottom in the table.

Los Nazaries have won just once this year, and despite playing well in spells, as evidenced by a 2-2 draw with Barcelona, have condeded 33 goals, which is also the second-worst record in the division.

📜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥: Alexander Medina, nuevo entrenador del Granada Club de Fútbol. #𝙀𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙖 🇦🇹 | #MedinaNazarí — Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCF) November 27, 2023

In his place comes Medina, who will be having his first experience as a manager in Europe. Formerly a player for Cadiz and Racing Ferrol, the 45-year-old has arrived on a contract until the end of the season, with a one-year extension option.

Known for aggressive and intense sides that press high and looked to be direct with the ball, Medina has had spells with Nacional in Uruguay, Talleres and Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, as well as Internacional in Brazil.

As per Diario AS, Medina was the candidate who most impressed in the interview process, supposedly putting together a clear plan for how he would bring progress to Nuevo Los Carmenes, as well as a strategy for the January transfer window which fitted with Sporting Director Matteo Tognozzi. Former Barcelona and Real Zaragoza defender Gabi Milito was also interviewed.

Medina has a baptism of fire against Real Madrid next at the Santiago Bernabeu, before debuting against Athletic Club in Granada. The Basque side will be a tough ask, given they are currently in Europe, while their remaining two fixtures before the Christmas break are against Celta Vigo, above them in the table, and a struggling Sevilla side within five points as things stand.