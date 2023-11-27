Ex-Real Madrid full-back Miguel Gutierrez on potential return – ‘I’m happy at Girona, I don’t regret leaving’

Former Real Madrid defender Miguel Gutierrez has declared he has no regrets about leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, after 15 months in North Catalonia. With Girona, the 22-year-old has won his place in the starting XI, and if Els Blanquivermells take a point against Athletic Club at home on Monday night, his side will once again sit above Real Madrid.

During an interview with Marca, Gutierrez was asked whether he had had second thoughts about leaving his boyhood club. He was clear that things had worked out for him.

“No. I was playing in the Primera RFEF with Castilla. Making the jump to La Liga is not easy, and having a lot of game time and playing many games is complicated. It couldn’t have turned out better, I have landed on my feet in a place where the team has supported me, a coaching staff that understands my characteristics and style of play, and I try to give them that. It is impossible to regret it and it couldn’t have turned out better.”

Los Blancos still own 50% of his rights, and thus could buy him back at half the price for any other club. Gutierrez was reluctant to speak of a potential return though.

“I don’t like to talk about the future since in football there are no plans. I focus on the day to day, I am happy at Girona, the group is spectacular and I only think about working with this team, having a great year and we have a good squad to achieve it.”

What is more, Real Madrid invested €5m in bringing back former Castilla colleague Fran Garcia as their back-up left-back this summer. There have been links to the Premier League though too, including Arsenal.

“All the positive messages that arrive are good as long as you take them as motivation for the future. I think we are having a good year and everything that comes along will be a positive addition.”

Girona have been going from strength to strength this season under Michel Sanchez, and after Aleix Garcia became the first Girona player to make it into the Spain squad, Gutierrez affirmed that this was his aim too. As things stand, there is little reason to want to depart Girona, even if eventually the likelihood is that Europe’s giants begin circling one of Europe’s most impressive teams.