Barcelona

Bayern Munich interested in poaching Barcelona star who is ‘keen on interest’

Barcelona have invested their resources in building a young squad with significant potential going forward, but as their financial position squeezes them, they may have to worry about other major clubs turning the heads of their top players. One being Ronald Araujo.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan has become talismanic for Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona, at times changing the results of games on his own from central defence. Yet according to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are extremely interested in swiping the Barcelona defender from them. Manager Thomas Tuchel is positive about a deal, while Araujo is also reportedly keen on a move to Bayern, who have been following the defender for two years.

Nevertheless, Barcelona plan on throwing a spanner in the works. According to the report, Bayern are unlikely to be able to pay over the odds for Araujo. He has a deal until 2026, and while the Blaugrana hold the cards as things stand, they will likely have to open talks over a wage rise for Araujo as early as next summer in order to avoid being put in an uncomfortable position. Araujo has become a de facto leader within the Barcelona side, and the Blaugrana will be desperate to keep him. He too has spoken about his love for the club, regardless of the report.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Bayern Munich Ronald Araujo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News