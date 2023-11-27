Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez – ‘It’s normal for the intensity to drop after winning’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that part of his side’s problem this season is perhaps down to the fact they are lacking the hunger that drove them last season.

After getting a taste for a trophies again with the Spanish Supercup, Barcelona would go on to grind out the La Liga title last season. This year the Blaugrana have conceded more goals, scored less, and continue to drop points.

Xavi hid nothing when he was asked whether it was possible that this was playing its part for them now.

“It happens, the most difficult thing in sport is to win after having won. That’s why individual athletes who don’t stop winning, for whom winning is a drug, deserve tremendous admiration. We have won but we have to win again, and be a competitive animal.”

He was also clear earlier in his press conference that he wanted to see that hunger from the very start of the match against Porto.

“You have to change your mentality and know that you have to be more involved and more concentrated. From the first minute. We have given away a lot of things this season. Last year we didn’t give anything away and that’s why we got better results.”

With a win, Barcelona can seal qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in three years. Anything else would send matters to the final day of the group stages, where they facer Royal Antwerp, and Porto clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Xavi’s admission is a significant one, after questioning the mentality of the players following their 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. The media and many fans are starting to point the finger at Xavi for the lack of structure and identity shown by Barcelona this season, but Xavi continues to demand more of his players instead.