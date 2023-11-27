Atletico Madrid midfielder making case for starting spot after recording ridiculous statistic

Atletico Madrid are in fine form currently, and with things operating smoothly for a Diego Simeone side that looked short on options this time last year, now he has a ruthless competition for places. Not least in midfield.

Captain Koke Resurreccion remains essential to Los Colchoneros come what may, but the two positions beside him are subject to debate, even with an injury to Thomas Lemar. Those spots belonged to Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo de Paul last season, but the renaissance of Saul Niguez and the major strides forward taken by youngster Pablo Barrios mean that Simeone has a luxury of options at his disposal.

Barrios had a promising campaign last year, but is now making his case for a starting spot. As per Diario AS, Barrios completed seven dribbles for Los Rojiblancos on Saturday night against Real Mallorca, showing his ability to get out of pressure and drive his side forward. Despite being a central midfielder, only Vinicius Junior (10), Rodrygo Goes (8) and Largie Ramazani (8) have recorded more successful dribbles during a La Liga game this season, all of which from 17, 15 and 12 attempts respectively.

The 20-year-old has completed 21 of his 26 dribble attempts this season, and during the Mallorca game, completed 21 passes to the final third, won 13 duels and three interceptions. With Barrios trusted as both a deeper option and one of the two midfielders that get into the box, it looks as if he is in for a season full of minutes this season.