WATCH: Rodrygo Goes fires Real Madrid into early lead against Cadiz with incredible solo goal

Real Madrid can go top of the La Liga table with a victory over Cadiz on Sunday evening, and they are well on their way to doing so after taking an early lead in Andalusia.

Carlo Ancelotti named an experienced line-up for the match, calling upon the likes of Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Joselu Mato. Brahim Diaz was also set to start, but due to illness, he pulled out in the warm-up, and it was his replacement that has broken the deadlock.

After being laid up by Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo ran through the Cadiz defence inside the penalty area, before curling the ball into the top corner, in what is a sensational solo goal.

It is a sublime goal from Rodrygo, and it was absolutely crucial for Real Madrid to find an early goal against a Cadiz side that is very hard to break down. Ancelotti’s side should now be able to manage this match on their terms.

